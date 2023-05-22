MPD: Over 20 detectives working Madison’s latest homicide

Police are investigating a weapons offense that transpired early Sunday on E Washington Ave.
Police are investigating a weapons offense that transpired early Sunday on E Washington Ave.(wmtv)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The investigation into a weekend homicide on Madison’s far east side continues Monday as investigators interview potential witnesses and pour over digital evidence, the police department stated in an update.

According to the Madison Police Department, more than 20 detectives and its Violent Crimes Unit are working to determine who was behind the deadly shooting that occurred in the 3700 block of E. Washington Ave.

The police department previously reported that officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 1:30 a.m. and began taking life-saving measures. The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

His name and cause of death have not been released. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to do so at a later time.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com, reminding witnesses that information leading to an arrest could result in a monetary reward.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Curd Fest 2021
A Wisconsin tradition: Curd Fest returns for year 10

Latest News

Janesville Police
Vehicle damaged after shots fired in Janesville
MPD: Man with gunshot wound checks into hospital after escaping shooting
The Spring Elk Tour season is underway at Breaks Interstate Park.
Wisconsin DNR estimates state’s elk herds have grown to around 500 animals
MFD: Gas leak blamed for Madison grill explosion