MPD: Over 20 detectives working Madison’s latest homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The investigation into a weekend homicide on Madison’s far east side continues Monday as investigators interview potential witnesses and pour over digital evidence, the police department stated in an update.

According to the Madison Police Department, more than 20 detectives and its Violent Crimes Unit are working to determine who was behind the deadly shooting that occurred in the 3700 block of E. Washington Ave.

The police department previously reported that officers were called to the scene of the shooting around 1:30 a.m. and began taking life-saving measures. The man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

His name and cause of death have not been released. The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office is expected to do so at a later time.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com, reminding witnesses that information leading to an arrest could result in a monetary reward.

