NFL Draft coming to Green Bay in 2025

Green Bay, Wis. (WMTV) - The NFL announced on Monday that the 2025 NFL Draft will be held inside and around Lambeau Field in Green Bay.

The NFL made the announcement at the NFL Spring League Meeting in Minneapolis.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event hosted in different cities with spectacular locations across the country, and we are excited to work with the Packers and Discover Green Bay to bring the 2025 NFL Draft to Green Bay and iconic Lambeau field,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “With the help of numerous local partners on the ground, our prospects and fans will be treated to an incredible week-long experience that shows off the city of Green Bay and the state of Wisconsin.”

Details of the 2025 NFL Draft are still being finalized, but the main portion of the event is expected to take place at Lambeau Field and the Titletown district in Green Bay.

The NFL Draft takes place over a course of three days.

The 2023 NFL Draft was held in Kansas City.

