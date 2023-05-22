A Nice Week Ahead

Above Average Over the Next Couple of Days

Cooler Through the Middle of the Week

A Nice Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sprawling ridge of high pressure will dominate the weather around here over the next couple of days. It will bring plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures, and light wind. Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 70s and lower 80s for both today and Tuesday.

What’s Coming Up...

A cold front will be moving southward through Canada and across the border by the middle of the week. This front will bring a temporary, but significant cool-down through the middle of the week. But the front will move through uneventfully as far as precipitation is concerned.

Sunny and quiet weather is anticipated for the weekend. Highs will be reaching the 70s both Saturday and Sunday.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. High: 78. Wind: S 5-10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 54. Wind: S 5.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 81.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 67.

