Significant dry stetch of weather

Dry weather continues this week.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
  • Midweek cooldown
  • No substantial rain chances
  • Pleasant Memorial Day weekend
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A beautiful start to the workweek will be followed by more enjoyable weather for the last full week of May. Temperatures will remain pleasant, skies will remain sunny as a approach Memorial Weekend.

A few clouds will linger tonight, with temperatures cooling to the mid-50s by early tomorrow morning.

A weak high-pressure system will remain in control Tuesday, keeping our skies cloud-free and allowing temperatures to warm into the lower 80s in the afternoon. Winds will be light out of the southwest.

A cold front will sweep through from the north on Wednesday, which will bring in a quick shot of cooler air. Temperatures will be near or slightly below average on both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the lower 70s and upper 60s. It’s possible that the frontal boundary could spark up a few showers on Wednesday, but those chances are looking slim.

As we have no substantial rain chances in the 7-day forecast, we’ll be keeping a close eye on our fire risk this week. That risk is already on the rise in northern Wisconsin, and we’ll likely see that spread farther south as we approach the weekend. Be extra careful while grilling or burning this week.

Memorial weekend is looking pleasant, sunny, and warm.

