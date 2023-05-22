US Highway I-94 westbound lanes closed due to semi fire

(WILX)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Two westbound right lanes on US Highway I-94 at WIS 21 are closed after a semi caught fire in Monroe County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin State Patrol estimate lanes to be closed for about two hours.

Officials were not able to provide information about the cause of the fire.

This incident is still developing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
The Wisconsin hockey community is remembering a middle school who tragically died while...
Wisconsin hockey community mourns Reedsburg 13-year-old killed at bus stop

Latest News

Police lights (generic)
Motorcyclist taken to hospital by helicopter after crash
Brooks Koepka celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Oak Hill Country...
Brooks Koepka delivers another major performance to win PGA
Madison police are investing a hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side that leaves one person...
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side
A Monroe man died in a single-vehicle crash after his car drove past a stop sign and into a...
Monroe man dies in crash after car flips over and hits cement pillar