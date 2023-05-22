US Highway I-94 westbound lanes closed due to semi fire

TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - Two westbound right lanes on US Highway I-94 at WIS 21 are closed after a semi caught fire in Monroe County.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and the Wisconsin State Patrol estimate lanes to be closed for about two hours.

Officials were not able to provide information about the cause of the fire.

This incident is still developing.

