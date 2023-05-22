Vehicle damaged after shots fired in Janesville

By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - At least one person was in a parked vehicle that was struck by gunfire early Saturday morning, according to the Janesville Police Department.

JPD received a call just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday about shots fired on the 1600 block of S. River Road. Officers found the parked, damaged vehicle in a neighborhood driveway and shell casings in the area, the report continued.

According to JPD, investigators spoke to witnesses and gathered video which led them to identify persons of interest in the investigation. Police have not released names and this remains an active and open investigation. No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100, Rock County Communications at 608-757-2244, or CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636. You can also submit a tip online or through the P3 smartphone app.

