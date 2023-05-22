Wisconsin’s 2022 most popular baby names

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Class of 2040 will see many grads named Olivia or Liam cross the stage. But, while those may be the names written in more diplomas than any other in 18 years, that’s not the case in Wisconsin. Expect to hear the names Henry, Charlotte, and Oliver even more.

The Social Security Administration released its list of the most popular names across the country. As usual, many of the popular names last year are on the list again this year, and many of the popular names in the U.S. are the most common in the Badger State. But, neither list had the same name on top.

The Social Security Administration announced Wisconsin’s most popular baby names for 2022:

Here’s how Wisconsin’s girl names stack up nationally:

Wisconsin United States Charlotte Olivia Olivia Emma Evelyn Charlotte Amelia Amelia Emma Sophia

Here’s how Wisconsin boy names stack up nationally:

Wisconsin United States Henry Liam Oliver Noah Liam Oliver Theodore James Noah Elijah

And here are fastest rising names in the country:

Girls Boys Wrenlee Dutton Neriah Kayce Arlet Chosen Georgina Khaza Amiri Eithan

The complete list of names can be found on the Social Security website.

