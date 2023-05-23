‘Click It or Ticket’ stop leads to 11th OWI arrest, Sheriff’s Office reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County man is facing an OWI charge after he was originally pulled over for a seatbelt violation.

At around 7 p.m. Monday, a Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy working the Click It or Ticket seatbelt enforcement campaign pulled over a man for a seatbelt violation.

After the deputy investigated further, the 65-year-old Blooming Grove man was taken to a hospital for a blood draw. Police arrested him for an 11th offense OWI and cited him for driving with a revoked license, and he was taken to the Dane County Jail.

The Sheriff’s Office reminds drivers that the Click It or Ticket campaign began Monday and ends June 4. During this time, police are enforcing seatbelt safety by citing everyone who neglects to wear their seatbelt.

