Demolition forces Madison Roller Derby to find new home

(WSAW)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Roller Derby returns for its nineteenth season, but this year, they will host their competition at the Alliant Energy Center Arena.

The team’s usual, long-time practice space at the Fast Forward Skate Center will be knocked down and redeveloped this summer, forcing the league to begin their temporary new residency in the Arena.

“We’re thankful to the Alliant Energy Center for working with us to make the Arena available for some of our practices and games, so that we can continue to build our league and our community while hunting for a truly permanent home,” MRD’s Executive Director Wendy Wilbur shared in a statement.

The MRD is a non-profit organization with a focus on charity, community outreach, and educational opportunities for league members, alongside sporting events.

See below for a current list of MRD’s upcoming events:

- June 10: Dairyland Dolls (MRD’s travel team) vs. Ohio Roller Derby

- Sept. 23-24: Udder Chaos invitational tournament

- Oct. 10: Halloween mixer game and Zombie Prom

- Dec. 9: First game of Season 19 of home team play

MRD will host their series of public games – also known as bouts – at the Arena over the course of this year. For more information about tickets and future events, visit their website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Madison’s the 11th best place to live in U.S.; #2 in Wisconsin, U.S. News says

Latest News

A driver was treated for an overdose after his vehicle struck a building at the intersection of...
MPD: Driver treated for overdose after striking Madison building
Lawyer who spat on anti-racism protester picks jail over probation
FILE - Buildings stand in the Milwaukee skyline on Sept. 6, 2022, in Milwaukee. Not reaching a...
Milwaukee faces bankruptcy, police cuts if aid deal can’t be reached
Wisconsin DNR encourages buying park passes online ahead of Memorial Day weekend