Demolition forces Madison Roller Derby to find new home

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Roller Derby returns for its nineteenth season, but this year, they will host their competition at the Alliant Energy Center Arena.

The team’s usual, long-time practice space at the Fast Forward Skate Center will be knocked down and redeveloped this summer, forcing the league to begin their temporary new residency in the Arena.

“We’re thankful to the Alliant Energy Center for working with us to make the Arena available for some of our practices and games, so that we can continue to build our league and our community while hunting for a truly permanent home,” MRD’s Executive Director Wendy Wilbur shared in a statement.

The MRD is a non-profit organization with a focus on charity, community outreach, and educational opportunities for league members, alongside sporting events.

See below for a current list of MRD’s upcoming events:

- June 10: Dairyland Dolls (MRD’s travel team) vs. Ohio Roller Derby

- Sept. 23-24: Udder Chaos invitational tournament

- Oct. 10: Halloween mixer game and Zombie Prom

- Dec. 9: First game of Season 19 of home team play

MRD will host their series of public games – also known as bouts – at the Arena over the course of this year. For more information about tickets and future events, visit their website.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.