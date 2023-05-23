Fort Atkinson High School teeming with twins in the 2023 senior class

Seven sets of twins are set to graduate from Fort this June
Fort Atkinson HS
Fort Atkinson HS(WMTV/Michelle Baik)
By Tim Elliott
Updated: 22 minutes ago
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) -There’s something special about the 2023 graduating class at Fort Atkinson High School. Fourteen students stand out because they are all part of a pair.

That means there are seven sets of twins (five of them identical) in the 261-person senior class.

“I can’t believe that, like it’s shocking.” said Alexis Mielke, who is identical to her sister Kaylee.

The 14 seniors are:

-Alexis & Kaylee Mielke

-Ethan & Josh Larson

-Alison& Andrea Olszak

-Christian & Mak Wagie

-Vincent & Jocelyn Janke

-Brennan & Brian Trader

-Bryan & Bryce Volla

The Olszak twins say they first realized they were seeing double a few years ago.

“I think it was like freshman year or 8th grade. I just thought it was crazy that there were so many twins and we weren’t the only ones.” said Andrea.

Alison and Andrea Olszak share a hug in their younger years
Alison and Andrea Olszak share a hug in their younger years(The Olszak family)

The Olszaks say being a twin means people will be curious.

“It was always the same question over and over again, are you guys twins? How can we tell you apart?” said Alison.

“As we are thinking about graduation, and we were thinking about this class in particular and the stories along the way -- and that popped up.” Said principal Leigh Ann Schuerell.

Schuerell says all of these twins think having a body double is pretty cool.

“When you talk with any of those kids that are in those twin sets, they definitely lean on each other,” she said. “Those are very close relationships throughout most of the twin sets we have here.”

“I think personally the fact that we are twins has made us grown so much closer and I feel like we have a bond that not many siblings do,’ said Ethan Larson.

The Larson brothers say after graduation, they’re going their separate ways to different colleges.

“Definitely going to be a big adjustment.” admitted Josh.

Ethan and Josh Larson are couple of young bucks ready to learn
Ethan and Josh Larson are couple of young bucks ready to learn(The Larson Family)

The Mielke sisters feel the same way about their impending separation.

“(It will be) uncomfortable. Lonely. Because you always have her by your side and now, she’s not going to be there.” said Alexis.

The Mielke sisters show off some big smiles back in the day
The Mielke sisters show off some big smiles back in the day(The Mielke family)

The future may be undecided for many of these seniors, but as a twin, they’ll always have a best friend by their side.

“We think alike, we act alike, and we always have someone to relate to,” said Josh Larson.

“And you just always have a built-in best friend someone that is always there.” added Andrea Olszak.

Seniors at Fort are set to graduate on Sunday, June 4th.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the twin birth rate was 31.2 twins per 1,000 births in 2021.

