Madison warns of downtown traffic disruption Sat. night & Sun. morning

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison is giving drivers downtown a heads up on how this weekend’s Run Madtown races will affect traffic both Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The city’s Traffic Division posted route maps for the three races, a twilight 5K, a 10K, and a half-marathon, on its website Tuesday morning.

On Saturday night, runners will take off at 7 p.m. at Library Hall and down State Street and go around the Capitol, then up W. Washington Street, over on Basset Ave. to W. Dayton Street and finally crossover on N. Charter Street before looping back to the starting line.

The half-marathon and 10K take off at 7 a.m. from Capitol Square on Sunday morning. The eastern legs are similar to what the 5K runners did the night before. But, where they cut over on N. Charter Street, the western edge of the longer courses extend all the way to Walnut Street before turning back. The big difference between the two races is the half-marathon detours with a lap through the Arboretum.

During the races, volunteers will be stationed at intersections. They will let drivers through periodically, but only when there are large enough gaps between racers to them vehicles through safely. The Streets Division, however, advises that drivers avoid the course routes Saturday evening and Sunday morning if they can.

The race will also force Madison Metro to detour some of its routes. All current detours for the race and in general are available here.

