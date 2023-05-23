Madison warns of downtown traffic disruption Sat. night & Sun. morning

The Run Madtown races start at Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 7 a.m.
Run Madtown racers take off on April 17, 2021.
Run Madtown racers take off on April 17, 2021.(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The City of Madison is giving drivers downtown a heads up on how this weekend’s Run Madtown races will affect traffic both Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The city’s Traffic Division posted route maps for the three races, a twilight 5K, a 10K, and a half-marathon, on its website Tuesday morning.

Run Madtown Course Information

On Saturday night, runners will take off at 7 p.m. at Library Hall and down State Street and go around the Capitol, then up W. Washington Street, over on Basset Ave. to W. Dayton Street and finally crossover on N. Charter Street before looping back to the starting line.

The half-marathon and 10K take off at 7 a.m. from Capitol Square on Sunday morning. The eastern legs are similar to what the 5K runners did the night before. But, where they cut over on N. Charter Street, the western edge of the longer courses extend all the way to Walnut Street before turning back. The big difference between the two races is the half-marathon detours with a lap through the Arboretum.

During the races, volunteers will be stationed at intersections. They will let drivers through periodically, but only when there are large enough gaps between racers to them vehicles through safely. The Streets Division, however, advises that drivers avoid the course routes Saturday evening and Sunday morning if they can.

The race will also force Madison Metro to detour some of its routes. All current detours for the race and in general are available here.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Madison’s the 11th best place to live in U.S.; #2 in Wisconsin, U.S. News says

Latest News

A vehicle was pulled from the water after a wreck near Hwy. 51 and Severson Street, in...
Monona woman dies after crashing into McFarland retention pond
Sunshine and warm conditions for today.
Warm Today But Turning Cooler Tomorrow
Suspect in Janesville workplace killing convicted lesser charge
‘Click It or Ticket’ stop leads to 11th OWI arrest, Sheriff’s Office reports