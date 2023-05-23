Medical examiner identifies Madison woman killed in hit-and-run

STILL UNTITLED: Car accident
STILL UNTITLED: Car accident(Source: MGN)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the Madison woman who died after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

The medical examiner’s office stated Tuesday that 40-year-old Nicole McDougal died from the injuries she suffered in the crash on Madison’s near east side.

The agency finished its forensic examination on Sunday and noted additional testing is underway.

Witnesses told Madison Police Department Saturday that a vehicle hit McDougal while she was crossing the street around 8:50 p.m., near Aberg Avenue and Shopko Drive. The incident report indicated the driver was speeding and violated a red light signal before fleeing the area.

Officers attempted to save McDougal’s life. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police department.

MPD credited witnesses for helping police find the suspect vehicle on the 700 block of Jacobson Avenue.

Officers identified the registered owner of the vehicle and arrested Anthony Moore, who is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run-involving death. He appeared in court Tuesday, where his cash bond was set at $100,000. He would have certain conditions to follow if he posts bail, including not operating a vehicle and not possessing or consuming alcohol.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Madison’s the 11th best place to live in U.S.; #2 in Wisconsin, U.S. News says

Latest News

Police are investigating a weapons offense that transpired early Sunday on E Washington Ave.
Name released of man killed in Madison homicide
Kolt
Monroe Co. Sheriff’s deputy resigns after K-9 partner dies
A vehicle was pulled from the water after a wreck near Hwy. 51 and Severson Street, in...
Monona woman dies after crashing into McFarland retention pond
Run Madtown racers take off on April 17, 2021.
Madison warns of downtown traffic disruption Sat. night & Sun. morning