Medical examiner identifies Madison woman killed in hit-and-run

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the Madison woman who died after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend.

The medical examiner’s office stated Tuesday that 40-year-old Nicole McDougal died from the injuries she suffered in the crash on Madison’s near east side.

The agency finished its forensic examination on Sunday and noted additional testing is underway.

Witnesses told Madison Police Department Saturday that a vehicle hit McDougal while she was crossing the street around 8:50 p.m., near Aberg Avenue and Shopko Drive. The incident report indicated the driver was speeding and violated a red light signal before fleeing the area.

Officers attempted to save McDougal’s life. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the police department.

MPD credited witnesses for helping police find the suspect vehicle on the 700 block of Jacobson Avenue.

Officers identified the registered owner of the vehicle and arrested Anthony Moore, who is accused of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle and hit and run-involving death. He appeared in court Tuesday, where his cash bond was set at $100,000. He would have certain conditions to follow if he posts bail, including not operating a vehicle and not possessing or consuming alcohol.

