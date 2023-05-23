Monona woman dies after crashing into McFarland retention pond

A vehicle was pulled from the water after a wreck near Hwy. 51 and Severson Street, in McFarland, on May 19, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Kylie Jacobs)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
McFARLAND, Wis. (WMTV) – The driver who crashed into a retention pond in McFarland on Friday died from the injuries she suffered, the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner identified her as Betty Stenjem and its preliminary investigation indicated she died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

Sentjem’s car went off the road and landed upside down in the pond, which is an offshoot of the Yahara River and runs parallel to Severnson Street, McFarland Police Chief Aaron Chapin explained on Friday. The 83-year-old Monona woman was the only person in the car at the time.

The first emergency crews arrived at the crash scene shortly before 10 a.m., authorities indicated. They initially shut down both directions of U.S. 51, near the Severson St./Farwell St. intersection. The highway was soon reopened, but Severson Street remained closed until around noon while the Impala was being towed from the pond.

