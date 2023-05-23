Monroe Co. Sheriff’s deputy resigns after K-9 partner dies

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monroe County deputy has resigned from his position after the department launched an investigation into his K-9 partner’s death.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Detective Alex Maas, was placed on administrative leave after his K-9, Kolt, died of a “heat related injury.” K-9 Kolt was a six-year-old Czech Shepherd and served Monroe County since November 2018.

On Wednesday, May 10, Kolt was taken to the Sparta Small Animal Veterinary Clinic and then was transported to VCA Animal Hospital in Madison where he underwent a number of different treatments. He died five days later.

That’s when the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into what lead to Kolt’s death with the Vernon Co. Sheriff’s Office and Juneau Co. District Attorney’s Office assistance. That investigation is still ongoing, and the sheriff’s office says information will be released when the investigation is complete.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.