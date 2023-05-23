MPD: Driver treated for overdose after striking Madison building

A driver was treated for an overdose after his vehicle struck a building at the intersection of Pinney Stret and Dempsey Road, in Madison, Wisconsin, on May 23, 2023.(WMTV-TV/Curt Lenz)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Police Department is investigating after a building was struck by a car on Tuesday morning.

According to the police department, the driver was heading down Pinney Street and went through a stop sign at Dempsey Road. The vehicle reportedly went through the intersection and struck a building across the street.

The driver was unconscious when officers found him and they determined he had suffered an overdose, MPD continued. The driver was administered Narcan and taken to an area hospital.

No other injuries were reported in the incident.

