MPD: Madison theft suspect was holding copper spool when officers found him

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A burglary suspect was caught red-handed – or more accurately copper-handed – at a construction site in Madison late last week, the city police department reported.

According to a report published Tuesday, the suspect, identified as Brad Wells, was holding a spool of copper wire when officers arrived early Thursday morning at a site in the 2200 block of University Ave. where at least one previous threat occurred as well.

Officers were called to the scene shortly before 5 a.m. that morning after the victim reported the suspect had returned. Wells, 62, was taken into custody as he tried fleeing the scene.

He has since been charged with multiple counts each of theft of movable property and burglary, along with three misdemeanor bail jumping counts.

Court records indicate Wells has a trio of open cases against him in Dane Co. All of them happened in the past seven months and were for theft-related allegations. Two of those cases accuse him of retail theft while the third one alleges theft of movable property.

