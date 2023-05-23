Name released of man killed in Madison homicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The name of the man killed in an early morning shooting on Madison’s far east side was released Tuesday afternoon as the investigation into his death continues.

The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Raheem Blue and indicated the preliminary investigation shows he died from firearms-related trauma.

Madison Police Department officers found Blue suffering from gunshot wounds after arriving around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday at the scene in the 3700 block of E. Washington Ave. The 32-year-old Madison was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

On Monday, MPD indicated in an update that more than 20 detectives and its Violent Crimes Unit are working to determine who was behind the deadly shooting.

They are asking anyone with information to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or to leave a tip online at p3tips.com, reminding witnesses that information leading to an arrest could result in a monetary reward.

