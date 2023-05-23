Quick midweek cooldown

Back to summer heat for the weekend
Cold front brings cooler air Wednesday & Thursday
Cold front brings cooler air Wednesday & Thursday
By Amanda Morgan
Published: May. 23, 2023
  • Air Quality Alert through tonight
  • 60s Wednesday & Thursday
  • Memorial weekend looking nice
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Another warm, sunny day in our summer-like stretch of weather. We have seen a slight increase in wildfire smoke in our air today, which lead to the Wisconsin DNR issuing an Air Quality Alert for the entire state.

This will mainly impact people who are more sensitive to air quality changes: like those with asthma, the elderly, or young children. Smoke will be clearing out tomorrow and air quality will improve.

What’s Coming Up...

Temperatures will remain mild overnight, with lows in the lower 50s. A cold front will be approaching from the north, pushing through during the morning hours. This will increase our cloud cover and cold down our temperatures, but probably won’t carry enough moisture for us to see any rain from it. Winds will be stronger out of the northeast behind the front, with some gusts reaching 30 mph. Highs will stay in the mid and upper 60s.

Temperatures will be similar on Thursday, but as yet another high-pressure system moves in our skies will be mostly clear.

Looking Ahead...

We’ll get warming going into the long weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 70s on Saturday and look to stay in the 80s on both Sunday and Monday. With no rain chances in the next 7 days, you’ll want to be extra careful while grilling or enjoying a bonfire over the weekend. The fire risk has reached high levels in northern Wisconsin, and that is expected to spread farther south later in the week.

