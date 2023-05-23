Reedsburg Culver’s donating 25% of sales to Gurney family Tuesday

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -The community is still in shock from losing 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney after being struck and killed at her bus stop.

Since May 12, the community has been unrelenting in showing support for the Gurney family in their time of need. Tuesday is no different. The Culver’s located on the main drag in Reedsburg is asking everyone and anyone to join them in sending support.

All day Tuesday, Culver’s is donating 25% of all sales to the Gurney family.

This fundraising efforts builds upon a number of growing memorials for Evelyn, marked by “EV 42″ found on windows, T-shirts, stickers, and photographs around Sauk Co.

The “Goals for Gurney” GoFundMe that Evelyn’s teammate started, has surpassed $96k as of Tuesday morning.

