Reedsburg Culver’s donating 25% of sales to Gurney family Tuesday

Doors open at 10a.m. at 2075 E Main St. and 25% of all sales will be donated to the Gurney...
Doors open at 10a.m. at 2075 E Main St. and 25% of all sales will be donated to the Gurney family.(WMTV)
By Phoebe Murray
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) -The community is still in shock from losing 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney after being struck and killed at her bus stop.

Since May 12, the community has been unrelenting in showing support for the Gurney family in their time of need. Tuesday is no different. The Culver’s located on the main drag in Reedsburg is asking everyone and anyone to join them in sending support.

All day Tuesday, Culver’s is donating 25% of all sales to the Gurney family.

This fundraising efforts builds upon a number of growing memorials for Evelyn, marked by “EV 42″ found on windows, T-shirts, stickers, and photographs around Sauk Co.

The “Goals for Gurney” GoFundMe that Evelyn’s teammate started, has surpassed $96k as of Tuesday morning.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
High Dynamic Range (HDR) image of Madison, Wisconsin skyline and state capitol
Madison’s the 11th best place to live in U.S.; #2 in Wisconsin, U.S. News says

Latest News

Sunshine and warm conditions for today.
Warm Today But Turning Cooler Tomorrow
Madison College advances to NJCAA World Series
America’s farmers are aging.
Aging Hmong producers grapple with future concerns
"Perfect fiscal storm" looms for Madison schools