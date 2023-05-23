Rookies to close for good after 25 years

The Mazomanie restaurant Rookies plans to close on June 20, 2023, the company announced on Tuesday.(Rookies)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT
MAZOMANIE, Wis. (WMTV) – A popular Mazomanie restaurant will succumb next month to pressures that built up over the past three years, it announced Monday.

After a quarter-century serving the community, Rookies will shut down for good at the end of June, it revealed in an email to patrons. The restaurant’s leadership attributed the move to staffing woes, inflation, and falling revenues.

The letter thanked Rookies’ customers, “especially those of you who have supported us through the pandemic, as well as everyone who worked there through the years.

“Your hard work, devotion and personalities made Rookies a great place to eat, drink and socialize,” it said.

The statement indicated ownership is looking to sell a buyer for the restaurant by asking current Rookies goers to show the same support to them. It did not say if a buyer has been found or if they are still looking to find one.

It also reminded customers that are holding on to gift cards that they will need to use them by June 30.

