Sheriff: OWI suspect was driving backwards down Grant Co. highway

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 9:17 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A report about a vehicle driving backwards and weaving between lanes down a Grant Co. highway Saturday led to the arrest of a suspect for what would be his sixth OWI, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

That was not the first call the Sheriff’s Office received that afternoon about the vehicle, Sheriff Nate Dreckman explained in a statement about the arrest. He noted, not long before that call, his office got one from someone saying the vehicle was involved in a crash in Hickory Grove Township.

Both incidents happened around 2:40 p.m. along Co. Hwy. T and deputies caught up with the suspect on Zinck Road – on the wrong side of the road, the statement indicated.

Dreckman described the 44-year-old man as “heavily intoxicated” and he was taken into custody on the OWI count as well as a parole hold. The suspect is being held in the Grant Co. jail without bond.

