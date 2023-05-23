Warm Today But Turning Cooler Tomorrow

Highs In the 80s Today

Cooler Through the Middle of the Week

A Nice Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - High pressure will dominate the weather around here today, and though it will drift off to the east, it will bring plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures, and light wind. Temperatures are expected to reach the lower 80s for today.

What’s Coming Up...

A cold front will be moving southward through Canada and across the border today and tonight. This front will bring a temporary, but significant cool-down through the middle of the week. But the front will move through uneventfully as far as precipitation is concerned. Highs both Wednesday and Thursday will be in the middle 60s.

Sunny and quiet conditions are expected for the remainder of the week and the weekend as Canadian high pressure builds in behind the front. Highs will be reaching the 70s Saturday and into the 80s Sunday and Memorial Day.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 82. Wind: S 5.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 55. Wind: Calm.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High: 65.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 67.

