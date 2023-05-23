Wisconsin DNR encourages buying park passes online ahead of Memorial Day weekend

(COURTESY: WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With crowds expected to gather at state parks this Memorial Day weekend, the Wisconsin DNR is encouraging residents to buy park passes online.

Admission stickers are required for all vehicles stopping in state parks, forests and recreation areas. State trail passes are required for anyone 16 or older biking, in-line skating, horseback riding or off-highway motorcycling. A pass is not needed for walking or hiking.

The 2023 state trail passes are valid from the day they are purchased through Dec. 31, 2023.

Annual admission stickers for in-state residents go for $28. Annual trail passes are $25 for residents and non-residents, but visitors can also purchase a $5 state trail day pass.

If you purchased an annual pass online but your admission sticker hasn’t arrived in the mail, you can print your email confirmation as proof of purchase and place it on your dashboard.

DNR officials will be on popular state trails to check bikers for their required trail passes.

The DNR’s website has more information on purchasing admission stickers and passes.

