Wisconsin officials recognize 20-year anniversary of AMBER Alert program

The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the AMBER Alert program in Wisconsin.
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Justice is celebrating the 20-year anniversary of the AMBER Alert program in Wisconsin.

The AMBER Alert was established in memory of Amber Hagerman, a nine-year-old girl who was abducted and murdered in Texas in 1996. The program, which stands for “America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response,” issues emergency alerts when children are abducted.

State Attorney General Josh Kaul says the program has evolved over time to be more effective with new technology.

“We’ve seen a really strong response from people across the state of Wisconsin when they receive those alerts. They realize this is serious and that they can help keep kids safe by reporting information to law enforcement,” Kaul said.

When the program began, faxes and phone calls were used to issue alerts. Today, AMBER alerts are issued through television and radio emergency alert systems, social media posts and wireless emergency alerts.

Kaul says in over half the cases where amber alerts have been issues over the past 20 years, kids have been found safe.

