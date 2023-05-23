WisDOT warns of construction delays ahead of Memorial Day weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is warning drivers of statewide construction that may cause interruptions during Memorial Day weekend travel.

WisDOT says most construction will stop for the weekend to minimize traffic delays. Officials noted that some projects may continue over the holiday weekend. See the full list of construction below in WisDOT’s language.

North Central Wisconsin Marathon County WIS 29 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Marathon County E and Marathon County H. WIS 107 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between Maratech Avenue and North Street in the Village of Marathon City. Oneida County WID 17 is reduced to a single lane in each direction between US 8 and Stevens Street in Rhinelander. Waushara County WIS 21 is closed to through traffic between Coloma and Wautoma. Traffic is detoured via WIS 73 and I-39.

Northeast Wisconsin Brown County Southbound I-43 reduced to one lane across the Leo Frigo Bridge in Green Bay. Motorists should expect delays and consider crossing the Fox River via WIS 172. Outagamie County WIS 54, between Shiocton and Seymour, is closed to through traffic. Motorists should follow the signed detour routes via WIS 76, County A, County B, WIS 55, County G and County PP.

Northwest Wisconsin Buffalo County WIS 35 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signals at three bridge locations – two in Fountain City and one northwest of the WIS 35/54 intersection. Polk County US 63 is reduced to a single lane controlled by temporary traffic signas at 7th Street North in the village of Clear Lake. Polk and St. Croix counties WIS 65 is closed from the north junction of Jewell Street in Star Prairie to US 8 in the town of Balsam Lake. Traffic is detoured via US 8, WIS 46 and WIS 64. Sawyer County US 63 is closed in Hayward, and traffic is detoured via WIS 27, Railroad Street and WIS 77. Washburn County US 53 is reduced to a single lane in each direction on the southbound lanes between Pine Grove Road in the town of Sarona and Wildcat Road in the town of Beaver Brook.

Southeast Wisconsin Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties Expect intermittent ramp, lane, and local street closures in certain segments along I-43 between Milwaukee and Grafton. Milwaukee County Three lanes remain open in both directions on I-41/US 45 (Zoo Interchange North Leg Project) between Watertown Plank Road and Burleigh Street. Ramps at North Avenue remain closed, as well as the Burleigh Street on ramp to I-41 southbound. Racine County WIS 20 is closed from WIS 36 to US 45 near Waterford. Motorists should use the posted detour via WIS 36/WIS 83, WIS 11 and US 45. Walworth County Motorists will encounter single lane closures in both directions along US 12 between Lake Geneva and Elkhorn.

Southwest Wisconsin Columbia County Two lanes are open each way on I-39/90/94 at the WIS 60 interchange near Lodi. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts.

Juneau County I-90/94 is open to two lanes in each direction on temporary roadway and bridge structures at the WIS 82 interchange in Mauston. Watch for reduced speed limits and lane shifts.

Monroe County Motorists will encounter a traffic shift on I-90/94 near Camp Douglas. All lanes are open in this work zone.



