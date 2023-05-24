Breezy and Cooler Today

Highs In the 60s to Lower 70s Today

Scattered Clouds

A Nice Weekend Forecast

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front will be moving southward through the region today. This front will bring scattered clouds to the region as well as a temporary, but significant cool-down for today and Thursday. But the front will move through uneventfully as far as precipitation is concerned. Highs both today and Thursday will be in the middle to upper 60s.

What’s Coming Up...

Sunny and quiet conditions are expected for the remainder of the week and the weekend as Canadian high pressure builds in behind the front. Highs will be reaching the 70s Saturday and into the 80s Sunday and Memorial Day.

Even warmer temperatures will be seen through the middle of next week with highs reaching the middle and upper 80s. More sunshine is coming up through that period as well.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Partly sunny and cooler. High: 68. Wind: S 5.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 43. Wind: Calm.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High: 73.

