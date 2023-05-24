Columbus FD: Barn fire shuts down lanes of Wis. Highway 16, 60

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Columbus Fire Department Chief is warning the public about the closure on Highway 16 and 60 due to the barn fire earlier Tuesday.

All lanes are closed in both directions where the two highways meet and authorities estimate lanes will be closed for the next two hours.

Units from at least seven departments have responded to the scene including Beaver Dam, Waterloo, Reeseville, Marshall and Lake Mills. The fire is now under control, according to the Columbus Fire Department Chief.

No animals were on the property and no injuries have been reported.

