Cooler Day Tomorrow

Then temperatures will be only heading up
Temperatures heading up for the holiday weekend
Temperatures heading up for the holiday weekend(WMTV NBC15)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:35 PM CDT
  • Staying windy tonight
  • Beautiful holiday weekend ahead
  • We may hit 90 next week
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Continued dry weather seems to be the theme here for us with really the only change that we’ve seen is the cooler air that moved in today and that will stay with us into tomorrow.  A dry front moved through early this morning and the only noticeable difference has been the temperature drop and increased wind speeds. Winds will stay gusty into the evening, then slowly begin to ease overnight.  Highs today only reach into the upper 60s, then we’re looking at highs only near the mid-60s for tomorrow.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

As we head into the holiday weekend, we are going to see a great string of sunny weather.  Temperatures on Friday will begin warming, hitting the lower 70s.  Then each day all the way through the middle of next week, temperatures will be on the rise.  By Wednesday or Thursday, we could be seeing our top temperatures hitting near 90.

Looking Ahead...

So why are we continuing to see this extended period of sunny and dry weather?  Most of our weather lately has been dominated by high pressure.  The pattern hasn’t really changed and it looks like it will remain locked in through next week.  But even though many of us enjoy this beautiful weather, currently we are about 2″ below average on our rainfall for the month.

