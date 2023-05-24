Cooler Day Tomorrow

Staying windy tonight

Beautiful holiday weekend ahead

We may hit 90 next week

Download the First Alert Weather app iPhone/iPad Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Continued dry weather seems to be the theme here for us with really the only change that we’ve seen is the cooler air that moved in today and that will stay with us into tomorrow. A dry front moved through early this morning and the only noticeable difference has been the temperature drop and increased wind speeds. Winds will stay gusty into the evening, then slowly begin to ease overnight. Highs today only reach into the upper 60s, then we’re looking at highs only near the mid-60s for tomorrow.

What’s Coming Up...

As we head into the holiday weekend, we are going to see a great string of sunny weather. Temperatures on Friday will begin warming, hitting the lower 70s. Then each day all the way through the middle of next week, temperatures will be on the rise. By Wednesday or Thursday, we could be seeing our top temperatures hitting near 90.

Looking Ahead...

So why are we continuing to see this extended period of sunny and dry weather? Most of our weather lately has been dominated by high pressure. The pattern hasn’t really changed and it looks like it will remain locked in through next week. But even though many of us enjoy this beautiful weather, currently we are about 2″ below average on our rainfall for the month.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.