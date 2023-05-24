Crews responding to fire at Columbia County recycling facility

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Crews are responding to a fire Wednesday at the recycling facility off of Highway 16, according to Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

The agency told NBC15 around 2:50 p.m. Wednesday that crews were responding to three separate fires, including the one at Columbia County Recycling and Waste Processing Facility. Columbia County Dispatch said the report of a fire came in just after 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire that had spread.

There have been no reports of anyone hurt, according to Dispatch.

Portage Fire Department said it was taking point on the response to the fire.

A large plume of smoke could be seen on the Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 camera on I-39 at WIS 33.

A large plume of smoke could be seen Wednesday afternoon from the Wisconsin DOT camera. (Wisconsin Department of Transportation 511)

There was a large fire last week at the Columbia County Recycling and Waste Processing Facility, with nearly eight agencies battling the fire the evening of Sunday, May 14. Portage Fire Chief Troy Haase said that 30-40 firefighters were at the scene.

NBC15 has crews on the way to the recycling center fire and will update this article as details develop.

Columbia County Recycling and Waste Processing Wednesday, May 24. (NBC15)

