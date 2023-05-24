Dane Co. to allocate nearly $7 million to a new Centro Hispano building

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A week after the Dane County Board approved two resolutions to fund a new building for Centro Hispano, Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi announced the allocation of almost $7 million to build the new center.

The brand new facility is being built at the corner of Cypress Way and Hughes Place. Centro Hispano has been fundraising for a new building, with organizations like Madison’s Goodman Foundation donating $250,000 back in January.

Centro’s executive director, Karen Coller, said a bigger space will help the organization expand its reach to more people.

“A lot of new immigrants moving to Wisconsin from other parts of this country and abroad. It’s incredibly meaningful to let them know that they’re welcome. We do what we can with our current facility, but it doesn’t allow us to plan or expand in the way that we want to, we have to be very reactionary,” Coller said.

Organizers of the new building say it will be a place for the greater Madison area to gather.

Centro Hispano aims to construct a sustainably designed center to support community engagement through wellness activities for youth and adults, including Zumba, pop-up soccer and a community market. The plan also includes a community kitchen and an outdoor plaza.

Centro Hispano is the leading non-profit for Dane County’s Latinx community, providing programming to over 3,000 families annually.

