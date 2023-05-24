Evelyn Gurney honored at Reedsburg Track and Field meet

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - The Reedsburg Track and Field team remembered Evelyn Gurney with an honorary race, speech and moment of silence.

The 13-year-old athlete was hit and killed by a truck while boarding the school bus earlier in May.

Webb Middle School Head Track and Field Coach Kaycee Templin said Gurney’s teammates wanted to honor by making t-shirts, a sign and running in her honor.

Gurney’s friend Lily Engel gave a speech before the moment of silence.

The three athletes she ran the 4X100 meter dash with ran a symbolic race without Gurney and ended the race with emotional embraces.

Students carried buckets around Reedsburg High School’s track and field throughout the meet to raise money for the Gurney family.

Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said no charges have been filed yet, the driver has not been identified and the investigation is on-going.

