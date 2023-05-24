Fort Atkinson Fire Department responds to high school fire

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fort Atkinson Fire Department is responding to a fire at Fort Atkinson High School after receiving a call around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials did not share the potential cause or severity of the fire.

This story is still developing.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.