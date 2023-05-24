Fort Atkinson Fire Department responds to high school fire

Generic fire truck
Generic fire truck(MGN)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Fort Atkinson Fire Department is responding to a fire at Fort Atkinson High School after receiving a call around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Officials did not share the potential cause or severity of the fire.

This story is still developing.

