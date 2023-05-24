New waterslide making a splash at Noah’s Ark as tourism season begins

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - There is a new first-of-its-kind waterslide joining the ranks of the World’s Largest Waterpark this season.

The Chameleon is a color changing lizard transforming Noah’s Ark former Flying Gecko attraction. The ride features 74 color-changing lights and a sound experience as well.

The new 520 foot long ride builds on the lineup of more than 51 attractions at the waterpark, opening for its 45th season Saturday, May 27.

The Wisconsin Dells area is comprised of a little less than 20 square miles with just over 5,500 permanent residents, however the city hosts over 5 million visitors annually according to the Visitors & Convention Bureau.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitors & Convention Bureau joins The Morning Show Wednesday as well as the Noah’s Ark team to discuss the upcoming tourism season.

