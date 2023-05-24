One person hospitalized after house fire in Reedsburg

REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) - An early Tuesday morning house fire took firefighters five hours to suppress and sent one Reedsburg resident to the hospital.

Reedsburg Fire Department Chief Craig Douglas said three out of four 200 West 2nd St. residents safely escaped a fire that blazed through their home at 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday.

Firefighters had to break a second-story window to help one woman get out who could not do so due to the amount of smoke. The woman hospitalized has not been identified by officials and the Sauk County Coroner’s Office said no fire-related deaths were reported as of Wednesday.

Chief Douglas said foul play is not suspected, but the cause of the fire is still under investigation. All pets are safe, the fire chief added.

Social media posts naming an individual hurt in the fire are circulating online. NBC15 reached out to the individual’s family who said no comment and asked for privacy during this time.

Chief Douglas said it’s been an emotional week for the Reedsburg community, which is still mourning the loss of 13-year-old Evelyn Gurney.

“There are a lot of good things that happen in Reedsburg. Unfortunately, lately that has not been the case,” he said. “But, the community is really coming together and supported the EV 42 and I’m assuming the community will also come together and support this family.”

Gurney was hit by a truck and killed while boarding the school bus earlier in May.

