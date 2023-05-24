One person hospitalized following four-vehicle Grant Co. crash

FENNIMORE, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was hospitalized and several others were injured after a distracted semi driver caused a four-vehicle crash in Fennimore Tuesday afternoon, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

First responders were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Hwy 18 and Annaton Rd. shortly before 1 p.m.

Officials determined a 65-year-old dump truck driver from Highland was turning left onto Annaton Rd. when a 33-year-old Dodgeville woman driving directly behind slowed down. A 67-year-old Sauk City man driving behind the woman was not paying attention and slammed into her Ford Fusion.

The semi pushed the Fusion into the driver’s side of the dump truck. In an attempt to swerve to the right, the semi crashed into the passenger side of the dump truck, pushing it eastbound. A 44-year-old Viroqua woman driving eastbound then crashed into the dump truck’s rear driver’s side tires.

Emergency crews closed Hwy 18 for two hours while responding to the accident. The dump truck was slightly damaged, but all three other vehicles in the crash were heavily damaged and were towed from the scene.

The 33-year-old woman was hospitalized for her injuries, and all others involved in the crash has minor injuries. Police cited the semi driver for inattentive driving.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.