Pardeeville-area house substantially damaged following fire Tuesday evening

TOWN OF MARCELLON, Wis. (WMTV) - Several fire departments responded to a fire that significantly damaged a house near Pardeeville Tuesday evening.

Shortly after 4 p.m., fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire on Polinske Road in the Town of Marcellon.

According to the Pardeeville Fire Department, the house was substantially damaged from the fire. Officials noted that all residents and pets escaped the fire, and no firefighters were injured.

Fire departments from Portage, Wyocena, Rio, Montello helped battle the fire. Pardeeville EMS and Aspirus Medivac also assisted at the scene.

Several fire departments responded to a fire that significantly damaged a house near Pardeeville Tuesday evening. (Pardeeville Fire Department)

