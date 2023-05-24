Toxic algae blooms spotted in Madison, prompting return of waterfront closures

Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) is warning area residents of large blue-green algae...
Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) is warning area residents of large blue-green algae blooms in local waterways.(PHMDC)
By Charlie Hildebrand
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) is warning area residents of large blue-green algae blooms in local waterways.

PHMDC closed Spring Harbor Beach for swimming due to the large toxic blooms. According to officials, coming into contact with blue green algae can cause stomach upset, rashes and respiratory irritation.

Dogs can also get sick and even die if they ingest the toxic blooms, PHMDC warned.

Local beaches are tested weekly for blue-green algae in the summer months, and if results are concerning, officials will put signs on the beach and update the beach website signifying the closure.

After a waterfront area is closed, Public Health officials monitor the water quality daily until it is safe to reopen.

“Conditions can change quickly, so it’s important to both check the conditions online before you head out. But even if the beach is open, if you see algal blooms in the water, it’s best to stay away,” Lavender-Braun said.

Officials encourage beach-goers to stay away from algae bloom and to thoroughly rinse off well if near one. Additionally, dogs who were near blooms should be closely watched and taken to a vet if they appear sick.

To report an algae bloom, call (608) 243-0357 or email lab@publichealthmdc.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

The Wisconsin Capitol in Madison, Wis.
Wisconsin bill creates felony for sexual misconduct in schools
One person hospitalized following four-vehicle Grant Co. crash
Several fire departments responded to a fire that significantly damaged a house near...
Pardeeville-area house substantially damaged following fire Tuesday evening
Kohl’s reports surprise profit in 1Q helped by inventory cuts