A Beautiful Holiday Weekend Forecast

Highs In the Upper 60s to Lower 70s Today

Well Above Average Tempera By the Weekend

Continued Warm Into Next Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A cold front will continue to push southward and away from the region today. A few clouds will be associated with the front but they will clear to the south of here by later this morning. Seasonally cool temperatures will persist for another day before a warming trend takes place through the holiday weekend and into next week.

Sunny and warm conditions are expected through the holiday weekend. Highs will reach the middle 80s by Memorial Day. (wmtv)

What’s Coming Up...

Sunny and quiet conditions are expected through the weekend as Canadian high pressure drifts slowly to the east of here. Highs will be reaching the 70s Saturday and into the 80s Sunday and Memorial Day.

Even warmer temperatures will be seen through the middle of next week with highs reaching the middle and upper 80s. More sunshine is coming up through that period as well.

Looking Ahead...

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. High: 68. Wind: E 10.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low: 40. Wind: E 5-10.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 73.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High: 78.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 81

Memorial Day: Sunny and warm. High: 85.

