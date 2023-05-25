Divers recover functioning phone lost in Lake Mendota

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lake Mendota divers made a surprising discovery Sunday – a cell phone that had been lost in the lake a year ago. Surprisingly, the phone still works.

UWPD tweeted Thursday that divers had brought them a fully functioning phone from Lake Mendota.

The department said their detectives got to work finding the owner of the phone.

Apparently, a UW student had lost her phone in the lake last year, where it stayed until divers from the 4 Lakes Scuba Club found it.

UWPD said they have connected with the owner, who will pick up the phone soon.

