Fitchburg man indicted for possession of firearm

Police lights generic
Police lights generic(MGN)
By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man was indicted for possessing three guns while being a felon.

Calvin Henderson, Sr., 45, was arrested in Madison Monday by Fitchburg police and U.S. Marshals. He has been in federal custody since, the Justice Department said.

Henderson is charged with possessing three handguns and ammunition as a previous felon.

The maximum penalty Henderson could face is 15 years in federal prison, the DOJ explained.

The trial is scheduled for August 21.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

We're kicking off the unofficial start to Summer with some great weather
Memorial Day Weekend Sun
Divers recover functioning phone lost in Lake Mendota
A black bear (file)
How to avoid conflict with black bears
Gas leak
MFD: Gas leak found in downtown Madison apartment building