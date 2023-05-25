Fitchburg man indicted for possession of firearm

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Fitchburg man was indicted for possessing three guns while being a felon.

Calvin Henderson, Sr., 45, was arrested in Madison Monday by Fitchburg police and U.S. Marshals. He has been in federal custody since, the Justice Department said.

Henderson is charged with possessing three handguns and ammunition as a previous felon.

The maximum penalty Henderson could face is 15 years in federal prison, the DOJ explained.

The trial is scheduled for August 21.

