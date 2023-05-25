How to avoid conflict with black bears

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin residents should take precautions to avoid black bear conflicts this summer. These include not having food out in the open and being careful of odors around their house, according to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources recommendations.

“The majority of bear complaints we receive involve some type of attractant,” Brad Koele, DNR Wildlife Specialist, said. “Grills, bird feeders and unsecured trash containers or garbage cans are the most common attractants.”

Here are the DNR recommendations:

Remove bird feeders, even during the day because bears are active during that time.

Clean areas around bird feeders to remove spilled seed.

Rinse food containers before putting them in garbage cans to reduce odors.

Lock commercial dumpsters.

Keep pet food inside so it is inaccessible to bears.

Clean picnic tables and barbeque grills.

If you do encounter a bear, stay a safe distance away from the bear and make loud noises to try to scare the bear away. Do not turn and run away or try to corner the bear.

