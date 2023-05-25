A list of services and parades this Memorial Day

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Memorial Day is just a week away, and may communities have plans to celebrate through different ceremonies and parades. Here’s a list of a few of those events.

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs

The WDVA is hosting two Memorial Day Ceremonies over the weekend. On Sunday, there will be a ceremony at 11 a.m. at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Monday’s ceremony will be held at the Central Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Ceremony at 10 a.m.

Ho-Chunk Memorial Day Weekend Pow-Wow

The weekend Pow-Pow will be at Blackhawk Memorial Pow Wow Grounds in Black River Falls all weekend. Anyone is welcome to join this annual community event for free food and various entertainment. Flags will be raised Monday at 10 a.m. in honor of Memorial Day.

Monona Memorial Day Parade

The 66th annual Monona Memorial Day Parade will take place on Monona Drive at 10 a.m. on Monday. The parade starts at Monona Grove High School and travels south on Monona Drive.

After the parade, VFW Post 7591 will honor those who served and are serving our country at several locations. Blooming Grove Cemetery at 11:15 a.m., Roselawn Memorial Ceremony at noon, Highland Memorial Cemetery in Cottage Grove at 1 p.m., and Madison Veteran’s Memorial Park at 2 p.m.

Beloit Memorial Day Parade

Lineup will begin at 8 a.m. for a parade through Downtown Beloit and South Beloit to honor veterans and fallen members of the military.

Cambridge Parade, Picnic and Firehouse Breakfast

The Cambridge Area Lions Club is hosting a Memorial Day celebration Monday morning. The event will begin with a pancake breakfast starting at 6 a.m. at the fire station. At 10 a.m., the parade will line up on South Street and process down Main Street. After the parade, there will be a memorial service at Veteran’s Park.

Beaver Dam Memorial Day Ceremony

At 10:15 a.m. on Monday, Beaver Dam will have a Memorial Day Ceremony at the Veterans Park in Oakwood Ceremony. There will be music and a potential flyover during the ceremony.

“Avenue of Flags” program

Sunset Memory Gardens cemetery will have thousands of U.S. flags lining the drives and grave sites for Memorial Day. And at 2 p.m., the program will include an invocation, roll call, placing of a memorial wreath and a playing of taps.

McFarland American Legion Post

Auxiliary brats, hot dogs, and chips at 11 a.m. Memorial Day parade starts at noon. Memorial Day program at the American Legion starts at 1 p.m.

Here are a few more Memorial Day ceremonies in the area:

Reedsburg Memorial Day Service at Greenwood Cemetery, 9:30-11 a.m.

New Glarus Memorial Day Parade starting at Village Hall, 9-10 a.m.

Deforest Memorial Day Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, 11:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Fitchburg Memorial Day Service at Gorman Wayside Veterans Memorial Park, 12:30-1:15 p.m.

