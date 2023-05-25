Man dead after Adams Co. rollover crash

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 34-year-old man is dead after a one-vehicle rollover crash in Adams County, the sheriff’s office reported Wednesday.

Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:50 p.m. Monday to the 500 block of County Highway D in the Township of Leola for the wreck, noting the vehicle was mostly submerged in a drainage ditch on the north side of the road.

Deputies attempted to search for anyone inside of the vehicle, but couldn’t open the doors or windows. The Waushara Fire Department tried to break through the floor of the vehicle, but was unable to do so. Eventually, the sheriff’s office said a tow company was able to remove the vehicle from the water and a man was found inside.

Officials attempted life-saving efforts on the man, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office identified him as Michael Krey, 34, of Wisconsin Rapids.

The Adams Co. Sheriff’s Office stated that the crash remains under investigation and alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash.

