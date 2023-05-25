Man shot roommate in fight over Hot Pocket, police say

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say...
Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault after police say he shot his roommate for eating the last Hot Pocket.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway and Gray News staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A Kentucky man is facing charges after police say he shot his roommate for eating the last Hot Pocket.

Clifton E. Williams, 64, of Louisville, was arrested on one count of assault. Police say Williams got mad Saturday night because his roommate had eaten the last Hot Pocket. He allegedly started throwing tiles at his roommate.

The roommate told police he tried to fight back but was starting to leave when Williams went back into their home, got a gun and shot him in the backside, WAVE reports.

The victim said he went several blocks away to get help.

Williams was arraigned Monday. A not guilty plea was entered, and bond was set at $7,500 cash. He was ordered to have no contact with his roommate and not to possess a firearm or any other weapons.

Williams’ next court was set for May 30.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
The fleet of six Frankmobiles features new exterior decals, including one that reads “please do...
RIP Wienermobile: Famous ride gets a new name
Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

Texas House alleges years of misconduct by state Attorney General Ken Paxton
RAW: Typhoon Mawar topples trees, floods streets in Guam
In this photo provided by the U.S. Coast Guard, downed tree branches litter a neighborhood in...
After Typhoon Mawar battered Guam, ‘what used to be a jungle looks like toothpicks’
FILE - Flags of South Korea and the United States flutter outside of the National Museum of...
South Korea, US troops to hold massive live-fire drills near border with North Korea