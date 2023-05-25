Memorial Day Weekend Sun

Temperatures stay mild through Monday
We're kicking off the unofficial start to Summer with some great weather
We're kicking off the unofficial start to Summer with some great weather
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
  • Friday morning starts chilly
  • Next week temperatures near 90
  • June is the next chance for showers
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The unofficial start of summer is right around the corner and the Memorial Day Weekend is going to be a beautiful one!  The sunny and dry weather that we’ve had most of the month will stay to finish the month off.  If you have travel plans or any outdoor celebrations, the weather will not be an issue.

What’s Coming Up...

We ended Thursday with highs only reaching into the upper 60s, cooler than we have been since last week and the last below-average day this month.  With skies staying sunny through the weekend and the prevailing winds changing to a more southerly flow, temperatures will be heading up beginning tomorrow.  It will start chilly but top out in the mid to lower 70s.  The weekend will continue that trend with Saturday up in the high 70s and Sunday moving into the lower 80s.  Monday will be similar to Sunday with highs staying in the lower 80s.  The UV index this weekend will be very high, so make sure you protect yourself with the hours of 9 am and 6 pm.

Looking Ahead...

Next week is expected to be a hot one.  Our blocking pattern continues and we will have day after day of mostly sunny skies and a southerly flow that will raise our high temperatures daily.  By Thursday highs could easily hit 90.  The end of next week will be our first chance to see some showers back into our forecast.  It is too early to tell, but as of right now, precipitation amounts look low.

