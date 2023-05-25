MFD finds gas leak in N Butler St apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department found a gas leak in a downtown apartment Wednesday afternoon after a resident reported smelling gas.

A resident of 103 N Butler St reported smelling natural gas from an apartment unit in the building and said there was no response when they knocked on the door, MFD said.

Crews used an air monitor to find high levels of gas outside the unit and turned off the gas service for the building.

After evacuating the building, firefighters forced entry into the apartment. MFD reported no residents were home, and a stovetop burner had been left on without a pilot light.

The apartment was ventilated, and residents were allowed back inside with the recommendation that they leave their windows open, MFD said.

