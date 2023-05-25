Much of Columbia Co. recycling plant considered a ‘total loss’

PARDEEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – Fire crews are returning Thursday morning to a Columbia Co. recycling facility that was destroyed by a fire the previous evening.

Portage Chief Troy Hasse indicated Thursday that two structures at the Columbia Co. Recycling and Waste Processing Facility were “total losses” while two more suffered damage, which would have likely destroyed the equipment inside them.

“So, I’m going to say 75%, for sure, is a total loss, if not all,” he estimated.

Firefighters stayed on the scene until 4:30 a.m. making sure the blaze stayed contained, Hasse said. He expected ten crews to return to the facility on Thursday, bringing excavators and other equipment to get the final 10% of the fire under control and to ensure the fire does not re-kindle.

NEXT STEPS: Portage Fire Chief says about 10 crews will be back on scene shortly including excavators to monitor hot spots @nbc15_madison pic.twitter.com/Gwe0E0LGbI — phoebemurraytv (@phoebemurrayTV) May 25, 2023

“Wind is going to help pick the fire up again so we’re going to have to fight that off a little bit,” Hasse continued. “What happens is it pushes into the excavators and stuff. So, that causes problems we could only have them operate when they’re not in that smoke.”

Firefighters from over 30 cities responded Wednesday to battle the flames that sent smoke high over county. Two firefighters were hurt during the more than fourteen hours crews were on the scene. Both injuries were considered minor.

One bale of cardboard was on fire, Hasse said. It started to spread rapidly, quickly stretching to three structures and consuming cardboard, garbage, and other recyclables.

There was a large fire just 10 days ago at the Columbia County Recycling and Waste Processing Facility, with nearly eight agencies battling the fire the evening of Sunday, May 14. The three-story building was considered a total loss. Haase said the sheriff’s office will be investigating to determine if Wednesday’s fire is in any way related to the previous one, but there was no information on that yet.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.