This Madison event was built for Lego fans

This weekend, the Monona Terrace will feature 50 years worth of Lego art all in one building.
By Abigail Leavins
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lego fans listen up.

The Monona Terrace will feature 50 years worth of Lego art all in one building this weekend.

Lego artist Rocco Buttliere will have some of his work featured. Buttliere highlighted his piece “Vatican City,” which he said is the only time an entire county has been displayed to scale with Lego bricks.

“Well I think it’s kind of the perfect medium, especially for art, because it’s something that everyone can instantly connect with,” Buttliere said. “Like everyone has experienced it at some point in their lives, any skill level under one roof.”

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, with sessions from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. on both days. Tickets can be purchased at brickuniverse.com.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old mother in New Mexico is charged with first-degree murder after police said she...
19-year-old charged with murder after throwing newborn in emergency room trash can, police say
UW-Platteville
Hidden “hot box” puts three UW-Platteville wrestling coaches in hot water
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie daycare
Mother says son mauled by dog at Mazomanie in-home-daycare
Madison police say a pedestrian was killed Saturday evening near Shopko Drive.
Fatal hit-and-run on Madison’s near east side

Latest News

This weekend, the Monona Terrace will feature 50 years worth of Lego art all in one building.
Madison weekend event will feature lego art
A fire at the Columbia Co. Recycling and Waste Processing facility destroyed two buildings and...
Much of Columbia Co. recycling plant considered a ‘total loss’
The Memorial Union Terrace welcomed its first guests of the year on April 12, 2023.
Wisconsin Union Terrace summer movie series starts Monday
Trooper rescues duck stuck in truck
Trooper rescues duck stuck in truck