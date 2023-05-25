This Madison event was built for Lego fans

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Lego fans listen up.

The Monona Terrace will feature 50 years worth of Lego art all in one building this weekend.

Lego artist Rocco Buttliere will have some of his work featured. Buttliere highlighted his piece “Vatican City,” which he said is the only time an entire county has been displayed to scale with Lego bricks.

“Well I think it’s kind of the perfect medium, especially for art, because it’s something that everyone can instantly connect with,” Buttliere said. “Like everyone has experienced it at some point in their lives, any skill level under one roof.”

The event runs Saturday and Sunday, with sessions from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30-4 p.m. on both days. Tickets can be purchased at brickuniverse.com.

