Three accused of disorderly conduct, battery to law enforcement at Wisconsin Dells bar

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - Two people from Illinois and one person from Iowa who were allegedly confrontational with employees at a Wisconsin Dells bar were arrested early Sunday morning, with several law enforcement officials being injured in the process.

Tug’s Kitchen employees asked Wisconsin Dells Police Department patrol officers to remove patrons around 1:25 a.m. Sunday who were allegedly being confrontational with the employees and refusing to leave, according to police. One person allegedly tried to climb over the bar to attack a bartender.

Officers tried to get the patrons to leave on their own before attempting to remove them. Police recalled that the group was resistive toward officers and attacked them, hurting a Wisconsin Dells officer and Columbia County deputy.

Law enforcement requested other agencies’ help to secure the area and arrest the three individuals.

A 28-year-old Bolingbrook resident and a 34-year-old Waterloo, Iowa, resident both faces charges of disorderly conduct, resisting or obstructing an officer and battery to a law enforcement officer. A 27-year-old Chicago resident faces all of those charges, as well as an additional battery to a law enforcement officer charge.

The police department added that Dells/Delton EMS provided treatment to those who were arrested, as well as the two officials hurt. Seven officers in total were hurt attempting to arrest the trio.

