Woman dies after house fire in Reedsburg

By Nick Viviani
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
REEDSBURG, Wis. (WMTV) – The person injured in a Reedsburg fire earlier this week succumbed to her injuries, the Sauk Co. coroner confirmed Thursday.

According to Reedsburg Fire Dept. Chief Craig Douglas, the woman was trapped on the second floor of the home, in the 200 block of W. 2nd Street, when firefighters arrived shortly before 4 a.m. on Tuesday,

Douglas explained she could not get through the smoke to safety and firefighters smashed through a window to reach her. The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, the coroner’s office said Thursday.

Her name has not been released. Social media posts naming an individual hurt in the fire are circulating online, but NBC15 News is not reporting her name until it is confirmed by county officials. NBC15 reached out to the individual’s family asked for privacy during this time.

On Wednesday, Douglas indicated foul play is not suspected, however the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Three other people escaped the early Tuesday morning blaze, in the 200 block of West 2nd Street, Reedsburg Fire Dept. Chief Craig Douglas added.

